Children try to ask questions of Rick Hunter, paleontologist at the Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, after Hunter unveiled Ruth the Gorgosaurus on Friday. The Gorgosaurus, meaning "dreadful lizard," roamed western North America about 72 million years ago during the late Cretaceous Period. Amateur fossil hunters Cliff and Sandy Linster and their seven children first discovered the female meat-eater near Choteau, Montana, in 1997. According to the museum, Ruth suffered extensive injuries, including a broken fibula, crushed tailbones, broken ribs and a shattered shoulder blade. There is also evidence of a brain tumor, which may be the first dinosaur brain tumor ever discovered. The skeleton is about 75 percent complete and the skull is about 90 percent complete. Admission to the museum is $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and children ages 3 to 12. Children 2 and under get in free. The museum is located at 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.