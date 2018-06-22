ST. GEORGE — St. George police are investigating a suspicious death.

Friday afternoon, officers were called to the 2000 block of 1575 North on a report that there had been a fight during the night and "a subject may have been killed at the location," according to a statement from St. George police.

The people who contacted police also provided investigators with the name and location of a possible suspect, police stated.

One person was being interviewed by detectives Friday afternoon.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.