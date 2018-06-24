Utahns will face a primary election on Tuesday, but history suggests too many voters will, for one reason or another, avoid the polls. For those on the fence about exercising their hard-won constitutional right to elect their civic leaders, refocusing the political lens to point away from Washington and toward local issues may provide the sense of duty needed to cast a ballot.

What compels someone to vote? Not much, according to the calculus of voting identified by political scientists more than a half-century ago. The old equation supposes the likelihood of people voting is equal to the probability that their ballot matters, multiplied by the benefits of their candidate winning, minus the cost of voting.

Since costs are high — taking time off of work, driving to a polling station and maintaining patience while standing in line — and since the probability of casting the deciding vote in a large election is low, the outcome is negative. According to the math, voting is entirely irrational.

Unless, of course, another variable enters the equation.

A sense of civic duty — the pride in fulfilling an obligation on behalf of society — edges out the cost of voting and balances the arithmetic. Every election, millions of Americans show up to the polls, motivated by a sense of duty to their country, their state and their neighbors. They turn an irrational act into a patriotic ritual.

Still, thousands stay home on Election Day. Early voting numbers for the upcoming primary are higher than usual, thanks in part to widespread mail-in ballot efforts. Nevertheless, the majority of registered voters are still unlikely to show.

Part of the problem in Utah stems from a number of uncompetitive races where voters feel their voices won’t affect the outcome. Another reason, however, may be a wave of dysfunction flowing from Washington and crashing on the average voter, sending the message that nothing can or will get done and extinguishing the flame of civic duty.

If you are among those soaked in despondency, take this advice: Start local. After all, only two primary races on Tuesday will whittle down the options for a national officeholder. The majority of names on the ballots are vying to represent local interests in the Legislature, school boards and county office buildings. They may not bask in the spotlight, but these elected officials have more bearing on Utahns’ daily lives than representatives in Washington.

Consider a campaign for, say, a school district school board seat. The voting district comprises a handful of neighborhoods. Here, a few apathetic voters really can swing the results, and it won’t be long before their children feel the effects of the outcome.

Far removed from Washington, local Utah issues motivate neighbors to gather, talk with one another and problem solve together. For those discouraged by national squabbling, focusing on local happenings will rekindle a sense of civic duty to make a community better.

For information regarding candidates and voting locations, visit vote.utah.gov. Those who received mail-in ballots can still mail them Monday or drop them off at a polling location on Tuesday. Online voter registration has closed, but Utah now offers Election-Day registration for those who bring a valid ID and proof of residency to a polling location.

The chance to shape a democratic republic is too precious a privilege to abdicate to a few highly engaged voters. We encourage all to get up, get out and vote on Tuesday.