My husband has been in a care center sharing a room with a sweet little gentleman in his mid-80s of Hispanic descent. We immediately grew to love him. He had many health problems but was able to get around with a walker. Recently he had some falls, so he had to start using a wheelchair. One day last week, I was alarmed when he started walking across the room. I hurried and helped him into a chair. He said that he wanted to push the button which I knew was on his music box with a flag that waves to the National Anthem. I told him that I would do it. When I turned back to him, he was standing with his head bowed and his hand over his heart until the song ended. I realized at that moment that I was in the presence of a "giant of mankind" personified in his frail body.

I had to compare this to the blatant disregard of many athletes and others toward our nation and its symbols.

Our dear friend, who stood firmly on feeble feet to pay honor to the flag and country that he loves, is a true hero.

Carole Ziegler

St. George