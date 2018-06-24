I am a 71-year-old Michigan woman who has loved and explored the public lands of Utah for over 25 years. These federal lands have provided much joy and healing to many, including myself. The June 19 article "Reyes hopes for venue ruling in Utah monument challenge soon" raised an issue I've heard before but still fail to understand. The lands in question should not have been returned to Utah upon statehood. What happened to the Enabling Act of 1894 and Utah's Constitution — both of which clearly and unequivocally stated that Utah gave up all claims to federal lands within the borders of Utah forever? Utah is the party seeking a land grab, not the federal government. Tribal issues are separate. Although I am not Native American, I do believe treaties must be adhered to, and the federal courts are the appropriate venue.

Beverly Wolf

Waterford, Michigan