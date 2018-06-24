Twenty years of research into the effects from adverse childhood experiences demonstrate that the emotional scars from child maltreatment can persist for life. Adult health, from depression to heart disease and cancer risk, is worsened as a result of emotional injury as children.

Our government, that I as a citizen elect and support with my taxes, is now abusing children. The research shows that children separated from their main emotional support, their parents, are emotionally harmed worse than if they had been physically or sexually abused. This forced separation does as much lifelong damage as torture. This is argued as a just punishment for crimes — not the child’s crimes, but her parent’s crimes: the crime of trespass, and that worse crime of wishing to be an American.

I am shocked and embarrassed by our government. Today, I am not guilty of that crime of wishing.

William Cosgrove

Cottonwood Heights