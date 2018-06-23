The rest of the nation hears about Washington, D.C., on a national government basis every day. Believe it or not, there are many who live here permanently who have nothing to do with the government. Washington is somewhat an ordinary big city, in addition to being the nation’s capital. The Washington Capitals ice hockey team won the Stanley Cup. That seemed to excite D.C. more than anything. It has been so long since any Washington sports team has won a national championship that even people who have never been to an ice hockey game cheered. And I must admit, I had a swell of pride.

Washington’s prowess on the ice is in spite of its location — Washington is built on an unbearably hot and muggy swamp. Some say it is the most miserably humid city in the nation, although I’d guess some Louisiana towns would rival it. The Supreme Court goes home, the symphony shuts down, Congress goes home (although this year it is staying for a couple of weeks more). The LDS temple is closed for repair. Even Harriet and I are going out of town to a Delaware beach for a while.

On the news from Washington this week, feelings are boiling over the immigration dispute. President Donald Trump reversed himself on the child separation immigration matter. I was delighted and relieved. The policy of separating children from parents will no longer be followed. I think the president's delay in making this change has done considerable damage to his presidency. However, any other method of really securing our border will have some very messy optics.

I was very proud that a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement affirming that the forced separation of children at the border is harmful to families.

Gregory Prince’s biography on David O. McKay, “David O. McKay and the Rise of Modern Mormonism,” has a chapter called “Politics and the Church” in which he describes the difficult time the church has had over the years with deciding how active to be in politics and public affairs. In fact, Brigham Young ran for office and was governor of the Utah Territory while also leading the church. Mr. Prince’s book gives several examples of the church’s inconsistency of a set policy.

The general conclusion is that the church tries to stay neutral except occasionally speaking out on certain moral issues. Obviously, church leaders felt the children in the current immigration cases overruled their typical neutral stance, and I strongly agree.

The dilemma is that our national spirit is split on immigration. We subconsciously want a certain supply of new immigrants to fill jobs, and we sympathize with immigrants. On the other hand, we think we want a secure border. But as the current children’s issue indicates, we abhor going to any extreme means to enforce a secure border.

By the time this article runs, hopefully Congress and the president will have further resolved this painful matter, because there is much more work to be done.

Switching to local politics — the Utah primary is June 26. I hope Republican voters do not go to sleep and miss the opportunity to vote. I am a great advocate of high quality, well-trained people running for office. I’ve seen a lot of upsets — it seems most people assume the primary will go to Mitt Romney, but I want to remind everybody to get out there and vote.

If I were advising the candidates, it would be to encourage them to study every local issue in Utah, including every road that needs fixing, every town that needs a new swimming pool and every hospital or medical facility that needs assistance. U.S. Senate races are local races at the end of the day, and it seems candidates will have to convert their interests into largely local interests in desiring to represent the state of Utah. Writers and advisors will try to make them into something bigger then their office. My advice would be for them to brush off any such speculation and to concentrate on helping Utahns with their day-to-day problems.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has called for Congress to stay in session for two weeks in August. I rather doubt that will happen as so many members of Congress have planned their vacation with children and grandchildren. If Congress could become more efficient, it could get their work done in the normal allotted time. I fear if it does stay in session in August, it will be an angry, unproductive session. Some issues, such as immigration, will just not go away and will not be resolved in this muggy, hot partisan atmosphere.