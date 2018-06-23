It seems every time we turn around, certain elected officials are red in the face when questioned about the timing of campaign contributions and conflicts of interest. Whether it is Olympia Hills, the Inland Port or Mountain Accord, all one has to do is follow the money.

Yes, I understand we have a part time Legislature who needs to make a living, and yes I understand politicians have expensive campaigns to pay for, but our politicians simply cannot engage in “pay to play,” or even in its appearance.

When a politician accepts a campaign check from a developer at or near the approval process, voters must be concerned. When a resort owner and his family members write checks to politicians hoping for the transfer of public lands to private hands, we must ask why. When politicians balk at conflict-of-interest reporting, more review is required.

For those politicians serving with clean conscience and clean hands, we say "thank you." For those operating in a grey area, walking a thin line or who are in clear violation, we say "no more."

Jeremy Egan, Senate District 3 candidate

Salt Lake City