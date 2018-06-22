The June 16 opinion article "In education, more money isn't always the right answer" said we are doing fine with the money we spend in Utah in education.

There needs to be a balance op-ed on why money matters. First, research shows that the No. 1 factor in student success is a quality teacher in the classroom. Second, quality employees in any business are valued by compensation. Third, money is needed to stop the teacher shortage, attract and keep quality teachers.

This doesn’t even touch the technology needs and benefits that money is needed to give our students an education that will prepare them to be productive citizens in our state.

Tom Hansen

Elmo, Emery County