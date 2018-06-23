While we are distracted by constant photo ops, outrages and fiascos, they quietly do away with the health care pre-existing conditions guarantee, change asbestos rules and wreck the environment.

Now there is this fresh hellish action: With our attention focused on Trump’s horrific treatment of immigrant children, House Republicans on Tuesday quietly unveiled their 2019 budget proposal that calls for $537 billion in cuts to Medicare, $1.5 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and $4 billion in cuts to Social Security over the next decade. Now, all of us ordinary people can pay for their tax cuts to the super wealthy.

If you don't get out and vote blue this year, you deserve what you get.

Sherrie Goff

Pocatello, Idaho