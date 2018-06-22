SANDY — Perhaps the billboards show the significance best.

In multiple places around the Salt Lake valley, skyward signs have been displayed welcoming Christen Press and Sam Johnson to the Beehive State after a blockbuster trade on Monday brought the pair to Utah Royals FC in a transaction that is primed to be a huge boost to the first-year National Women’s Soccer League club that is firmly in the playoff hunt in its inaugural campaign.

Truthfully, the writing for the deal that will bring both one of the United States’ best goal scorers and a stalwart NWSL veteran defender to URFC has been on the wall for quite a long time. Club head coach Laura Harvey noted earlier this week that she’s wanted Press on a team of hers “for years,” and she was in talks with the Chicago Red Stars to try to acquire Johnson before the season began.

“I feel that both Sam and Christen bring a wealth of experience,” Harvey said. “They’re still young enough to be here for multiple years to come. I think they’ve got long years left in their career, so I feel that we’ve set ourselves up really well for the next four to five years with this trade.”

The most notable name of the deal is certainly Press, the United States Women’s National Team forward who has scored 44 goals on the international stage. After being traded by the Red Stars to the Houston Dash in the offseason, Press declined to join her new team and went to Sweden for the spring, but expressed that Utah was a place she wanted to end up thanks to the resources owner Dell Loy Hansen has poured into the club.

Soon after Wednesday's trade, both Harvey and Press put to bed any fears that the new acquisition wouldn’t report to Salt Lake City. Harvey said she expected Press in town by the end of the week, and Press noted on social media, “I am extremely excited to be joining one of the most outstanding women's soccer environments in the world @utahroyalsfc. I promise to give my all!”

With exactly 100 caps to her name, the 29-year-old Press is in position to help transform one of the NWSL’s worst-producing offenses by teaming up with fellow USWNT veteran forward Amy Rodriguez.

“I personally love playing with her,” Rodriguez said. “She’s such a great person on the ball. She draws a lot of defenders to her, which in essence will hopefully make me open a little bit more. All in all, she’s a goal scorer, and we need some goals right now. It’s been tough to get some goals this year.”

As for Johnson, Harvey noted that the 27-year-old has been a vital part of the Red Stars’ back line, and the coach feels fortunate to add the center back in addition to Press.

“Pretty much any game she’s been available for Chicago she’s been in the starting lineup, which says what caliber of player we’re bringing in,” Harvey said.

By trading Brooke Elby and a whopping five draft picks to the Red Stars to complete the deal, Harvey signaled that URFC, which enters the weekend fourth in the NWSL standings (the top four teams make the playoffs), favored immediate impact over future considerations.

“I feel like in this league, you can solve long term at a later date,” she said. “Especially with a new team in the position we are as a franchise, I think that we want to show that we can compete.”

Both Press and Johnson are scheduled to be at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday night to meet fans prior to Real Salt Lake’s game against the San Jose Earthquakes. Of course that means they won’t be with URFC as it faces, coincidentally, Chicago on the road Saturday evening. Such was discussed during trade negotiations, as Press is still making her way here from Europe (Johnson has arrived in Utah and Elby is in Chicago).

Against the Red Stars, URFC will be aiming to avenge its 1-0 loss in its April 14 home opener when the only goal came on an impressive strike from Chicago’s Danielle Colaprico.

“Going there’s really difficult,” Harvey said. “Toyota Park’s a tough place to go and play, so we’ve got to be at our best.”

Saturday’s match is set to begin at 6 p.m. MT.