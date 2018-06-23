SALT LAKE CITY — It doesn’t look good for fans who wanted any "Infinity War" buzz in the upcoming Marvel movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp."

The pop culture and trending news website Uproxx recently pulled together some evidence that suggests the film won’t cover anything new about what happened at the end of “Infinity War." Instead, the film will focus on the aftermath of 2017's “Captain America: Civil War."

ScreenRant reported the latest TV spot for the upcoming Marvel film offered one hint about where the film takes place in the timeline:

“Two years under house arrest,” an FBI agent says to Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in the trailer. “You haven’t had any contact with Hank or Hope, have you?”

See that trailer below:

In fact, that line appears to be a direct joke about why Scott doesn’t appear in “Infinity War.”

“If Scott's been under house arrest for two years, that means Ant-Man & the Wasp is set in 2018 — the same year as ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’” according to ScreenRant. “There's no way that's not a deliberate decision on Marvel's part — placing the two movies very close to one another, possibly even side-by-side. There may have been a good reason ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ didn't help against Thanos; they were trying to save the world from the Ghost at the exact same time.”

According to Uproxx, this means the new film will offer some connections to “Infinity War,” but nothing that’ll change our outlook of the story.

Film Frame, ©Marvel Studios 2018 A scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp," featuring Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp/Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly).

Director Peyton Reed told Collider the movie will focus on “Civil War” too.

“I mean it really is like fundamental in the jumping off point about what’s going on between the two of them at the start of this movie,” Reed told Collider. “Outside of that, what I’m really happy about is, we’re free to tell sort of our free-standing story. Once we establish that as the leaping off point, this thing is going on over here with huge personal stakes and huge other stakes that are really separate of what’s going on with Infinity War. So that again is something that was really, really, appealing to me. We have enough stuff to track in this movie without having to sort of keep up with the rest of what’s going on with that.”

Reed also said Ant-Man will be dealing with issues “that are really separate of what’s going on with 'Infinity War.'”

Film Frame, ©Marvel Studios 2018 A scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp," featuring Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp/Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly).

Ant-Man and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) were two Avengers noticeably absent from “Infinity War,” which dropped on April 27. People really freaked out over why Hawkeye wasn't around, going as far as to conjure theories about his whereabouts.

According to CinemaBlend, Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors of “Infinity War,” had a plan in mind keeping those two characters off-screen.

“There is a ... we have a really interesting story cooked up for both of those characters, and part of that story required that they be under house arrest,” Joe Russo said.