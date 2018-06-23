In the months leading up to the June 19 Supreme Court punt on the gerrymandering cases out of Wisconsin and Maryland, those hoping the court would rein in partisan gerrymanders had been cautiously optimistic. Justice Anthony Kennedy made it known that if a “workable standard” could be found to distinguish legitimate districting from partisan gerrymandering, he might sign onto it. Reformers thought they had found that standard in something called the “efficiency gap.”

But for now, with the court’s decision not to rule on the central questions the cases raise, we still lack a standard. The light is still green for state legislatures to draw maps as they please, and tempt their luck in the lower courts.

There is a deep unfairness here that increasingly undermines democratic legitimacy. Aggressive Republican gerrymandering after the 2010 census helped the party to win a majority of House seats in 2012 even though it got fewer votes across all congressional districts. There is a very real possibility of a repeat “plurality reversal” in 2018, with Democrats again getting more votes but not gaining control of the House. Today’s congressional map is more biased in favor of Republicans than it has been in over 100 years, in good part because of gerrymandering. (Geography also plays an important role: Democrats simply waste a lot of votes by concentrating in cities.)

Reformers could certainly try again next year, perhaps finding new approaches to avoid the shoals of standing. But a better approach would be to revamp the antiquated electoral institution that makes elaborate districting schemes both possible and so profitable in the first place — the single-member district. Increase the size of districts (and use ranked-choice voting to improve proportionality) and the predictability of results declines, making gerrymandering far less effective.

It’s a truism across nations — the larger the size of the electoral district, the less effort expanded on gerrymandering. This is a primary reason that the United States is the world leader in gerrymandering: It is one of only a handful of advanced democracies that still use single-member plurality-winner districts.

It’s not just that single-member districts make gerrymandering easier. They also make the stakes higher. The polarized two-party system of today is largely a product of our single-member, plurality-winner districts, which render votes for third parties “wasted” and discourage the formation of alternative parties. With the country having only two, highly competitive parties, aggressive gerrymandering is almost inevitable. When elections are close and competitive, parties have a strong incentive to try to get every possible advantage. And when partisan loyalty is high, voting is predictable enough to make gerrymandering practicable, even more so given modern mapping technology.

Gerrymandering is also a particularly American problem because the United States is one of only a few nations that leaves districting to partisan legislatures. But even an independent redistricting process still keeps in place the single-winner district.

Let’s imagine the Supreme Court had mandated a tight standard for districting, or Congress passed a law requiring independent districting commissions. How should districts be drawn? Should they be more compact? Should they be more competitive? Should they maximize minority representation? Should they keep communities together? These are all trade-offs inherent in any districting scheme.

The problem of competition is most pressing. Even in what promises to be an unusually competitive midterm election, only 13 percent of House seats are rated “lean” or “toss-up” by The Cook Political Report. Add in “likely” races and you’re still at less than a quarter. True, some of this is because of the “packing” version of gerrymandering (concentrating partisan voters of one party in a single district). But given that Democrats concentrate in urban areas, and Republicans in rural and exurban areas, you’d have to draw some pretty strange lines to generate widespread competition.

The only way to make most districts truly competitive in today’s regionally polarized politics is to expand them. For example, a single-member district in Manhattan is a cakewalk for a Democratic incumbent. But a five-member district in Manhattan — which would combine that borough and parts of others — could yield a New York City Republican, and maybe a Michael Bloomberg-style independent, because such candidates could win a seat with 20 percent of the vote instead of 50 percent. This would bring much-needed ideologically diversity to Washington, instead of having two parties whose representatives primarily come from places where they are most likely to be surrounded by like-minded partisans who tug them toward ever more extreme, no-compromise positions. It also doesn’t penalize the party of cities.

Such a reform would also expand voter participation. With more competitive elections, citizens would be more motivated by the possibility of their vote actually mattering, and parties and candidates would put in more effort to mobilize voters. With more parties and candidates running, there’d be more likelihood that voters would feel excited about at least one of the candidates.

If there’s a silver lining to the justices’ punt on gerrymandering, it may be this: Perhaps it can motivate reformers to look beyond both the Supreme Court and past the single-winner district.

Lee Drutman, a senior fellow at nonpartisan think-tank New America, is the author of “The Business of America Is Lobbying: How Corporations Became Politicized and Politics Became More Corporate.”