SALT LAKE CITY — The city, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association, has received a $25,000 grant to support healthy food access and nutritional literacy programs.

The gift is part of a $1.5 million grant the association received from the Walmart Foundation to increase the number of healthy meals children receive through the Summer Food Service Program, the Child and Adult Care Food Program or the National School Lunch Program when school is out of session; and provide evidence-based nutrition literacy to children and, including increased consumption of fruits and vegetables.

The grant will help YouthCity, Salt Lake City’s after-school and summer program, increase access to healthy foods and improve opportunities for physical activity. YouthCity will receive support for meals provided through U.S. Department of Agriculture after-school and summer feeding programs, as well as nutritional literacy materials to help ensure lifelong healthy habits for Salt Lake City’s youth.