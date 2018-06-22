SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Heritage & Arts is offering funding for railroad-related projects to celebrate the sesquicentennial of the transcontinental railroad’s completion on May 10, 1869, at Promontory Summit.

Three categories of grants, connected to the Spike 150 celebration, are available:

Spike 150 cultural celebration grants: Funding for Utah arts, cultural, history and humanities-based organizations and local communities to plan celebratory events, exhibits, festivals, performances or programs.

Railroad depot upgrade grants: Funding for Utah historic railroad depots that serve as museums or visitor information centers in order to enhance the historic appearance and functionality of the depot.

Local history grants: Funding for Utah communities and organizations to include transcontinental railroad or general railroad history in their 2019 programming. Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, schools, local historical societies, arts and cultural organizations, museums, libraries, local governments and others. The grants, which will be funded by the state, are competitive and panel-reviewed. Applications are due Friday, Aug. 3, and the projects must be completed between Sept. 1, 2018, and Sept. 1, 2019.

For more information, call 801-236-7541, 801-715-6722 or 801-245-7233.