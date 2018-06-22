SALT LAKE CITY — The subscription wars aren’t slowing down.

Sinemia, a subscription service that bills itself as a MoviePass competitor, announced it will launch an “affordable” family plan beginning Friday.

The new plan will be available for groups of two to six people, according to a press release emailed to the Deseret News.

The membership holder can bring between two and six people to the theater whenever they want.

The family plans range from $8.99 to $89.99 per month, depending on how many movie days and people you want to bring to the movies with you.

The Sinemia for Two plan will begin at $8.99 per month, down from $9.99 per month, which was previously offered.

The plans range from bringing two people a day with you to six people per day.

All the plans will be billed at annual rates.

“Since 2014, we’ve been the pioneer of product improvements in the movie ticket subscription area,” said Sinemia founder and CEO Rifat Oguz in a press release. “Our mission is to give our users the best movie-going experience with sustainable pricing that benefits all parties in the movie industry.”

Currently, Sinemia offers one movie ticket per month for $4.99 each month. The service offers advanced ticketing and seat selection.

You can also see a movie more than once if you desire.

MoviePass currently does not offer family plans, advanced ticket purchasing or the option to see a movie more than once a month.

Earlier this week, AMC Theaters announced its own new streaming service, called AMC Stubs A-List, which offers advanced ticketing and three movies per week for an entire month at a price of $19.95 per month.

MoviePass responded by announcing it would add “surge pricing” to its service beginning in July. MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe told Business Insider the rise of subscription services for movie theaters shows the industry is growing and that MoviePass will stay in business longer.

"It's been tough when you have the president of AMC essentially for eight or nine months telling everybody that our subscription was not sustainable, and then he comes out with a program that essentially could cost him $60 or $80 a month to pay the studios their minimums and collecting $19.95," Lowe said, referring to AMC CEO Adam Aron. "So it is a little bit kind of funny that it's pretty clear what he wanted to do — clear the way for his own subscription program and not have competition.