PROVO — BYU's media day on Friday wasn't without its bad news, with at least a couple of notable players not listed on the released 2018 season football roster.

Absent from the list were running back Ula Tolutau, who was suspended last season following a charge of marijuana possession, and Joe Tukuafu, who sat out last season after transferring from Utah State. Both are products of East High School.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake was asked about both players and wouldn't provide specifics on either player.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake, on losing guys with news that Ula Tolutau and Joe Tukuafu currently not on the roster pic.twitter.com/zPLhD3FbcF — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) June 22, 2018

Cougar offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said, "They're not with us right now. Hopeful they'll be back in the fall."

Tolutau is a 6-foot-1, 242 running back who rushed for 303 yards and two touchdowns last season before his suspension. He originally signed with Wisconsin before transferring to BYU following his LDS Mission service to Bakersfield, California.

Tukuafa is 6-4, 275 tight end who signed with Utah State, before transferring following his LDS Mission to Argentina. He sat out last season, as mandated by NCAA transfer rules.