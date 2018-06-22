SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert on Friday appointed St. George real estate agent Naghi Zeenati as chairman of the Utah State Transportation Commission. A member of the commission since 2013, Zeenati replaces J. Kent Millington, whose term as chairman expired.

The commission is an independent advisory body that prioritizes statewide transportation projects and decides how funds allocated for transportation by the Legislature are spent. As a member of the commission, Zeenati specifically represents the interests of Beaver, Carbon, Emery, Garfield, Grand, Iron, Kane, Millard, Piute, San Juan, Sanpete, Sevier, Washington and Wayne counties.

In addition to his work as a real estate agent and developer, Zeenati has been involved in a wide variety of community activities in southern Utah, including president of the local Kiwanis Club, captain of the Community Action Team for the St. George Police Department, chairman the Huntsman World Senior Games and a board member of the Children’s Justice Center.