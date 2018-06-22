DELTA — The Bureau of Land Management Utah’s Wild Horse and Burro Team will host a trail ride on Friday, June 29, through the Conger Wild Horse Herd Management Area.

The ride is open to all equestrians who want to learn about impacts to the range when overpopulation occurs.

According to the BLM, the trail ride will cover approximately 10 miles and be fairly easy; however, a few spots may be a little difficult for beginner riders. The ride will begin at Skunk Spring, a major water source for the management area, and then meander through the area in hopes of seeing a few horses.

Conger is one of 19 heard management areas on nearly 2.5 million acres in Utah and is located 75 miles west of Delta. It is comprised of 170,993 acres with an appropriate management level of 40-80 horses. The estimated population as of March 1 is 157.

Those who want to participate should contact Lisa Reid at 435-743-3128 to sign up. Participants will meet at the Delta Wild Horse and Burro Facility, 600 N. 400 West, Delta, at 7:30 a.m. The group will leave the facility at 8 a.m. sharp. There will be several opportunities for horses to water throughout the ride. Participants must provide their own horse, transportation, water, lunch and any field gear needed. Please note that dogs, guns, illegal drugs and alcohol are not permitted.