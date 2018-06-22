SALT LAKE CITY — MoviePass will soon take a page out of Uber’s manual.

According to Business Insider, the company will add a new “high demand” charge for movies the app deems too popular for normal prices. The surge prices could fall between $2 and $6, if not more.

The new pricing model will launch in July.

"At certain times for certain films — on opening weekend — there could be an additional charge for films," MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe told Business Insider.

Lowe said the decision will hopefully lead to movie theaters attracting more traffic during the middle of the week and second weekends instead of just the opening weekend. The surge prices are more likely to affect theaters on opening weekends.

MoviePass announced it will launch a bring-a-friend option and premium options to see IMAX and 3D movies in the near future, too.

Darron Cummings, AP In this Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. With MoviePass, Langdon said she's taking more chances on smaller releases instead of sticking with blockbusters and their sequels. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

That’s something the company has been planning for a while. As the Deseret News reported, MoviePass released a financial filing that outlined a number of ideas for its future, including the addition of a bring-a-friend option and premium services.

The company said it might even add family plans to its service.

MoviePass made headlines Thursday for calling out AMC Theaters on Twitter after the theater company announced its own subscription service, which will cost $19.95 per month and offer customers three movies per week for an entire month.

Lowe said the new AMC service is good for Movie Pass since it "validates that subscription is really here to stay."

"It's been tough when you have the president of AMC essentially for eight or nine months telling everybody that our subscription was not sustainable, and then he comes out with a program that essentially could cost him $60 or $80 a month to pay the studios their minimums and collecting $19.95," Lowe said, referring to AMC CEO Adam Aron. "So it is a little bit kind of funny that it's pretty clear what he wanted to do — clear the way for his own subscription program and not have competition."