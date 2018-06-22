SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services is setting up cool zones — air-conditioned indoor spaces where residents can hydrate and stay safe from heat-related illness during the summer.

Cool zones are located throughout the valley at county senior centers, libraries and recreational facilities. An interactive map is available at slco.org/aging-adult-services/cool-zone to help residents identify the cool zones in their neighborhoods.

Aging & Adult Services is also seeking donations of new fans to distribute to vulnerable and homebound older adults to help them stay safe and comfortable this summer.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to donate fans at senior centers or the County Government Center, South Building, 2001 S. State. Drivers and volunteers with the Rides for Wellness and Meals on Wheels will observe home environments and talk with clients to determine whether their conditions are safe. Aging & Adult Services will then give donated fans to those who need them the most.

Aging & Adult Services advises all people, especially older adults, to exercise caution in excessive heat by following these tips:

• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and liquids, avoiding alcohol and caffeine.

• Wear appropriate clothing — light-colored and lightweight fabrics work best.

• Stay indoors during midday when outside temperatures are hottest, usually between noon and 3 p.m.

• Avoid exercise and strenuous activity when it’s hottest outside.

• Know the warning signs of heat-related illness, which include dizziness, nausea, rapid heart rate, chest pain and difficulty breathing.