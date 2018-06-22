SALT LAKE CITY — This June marks 25 years since Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” hit theaters, and now the fifth movie, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” is officially on the big screen and continues the story of the prehistoric predators on Isla Nublar.

With Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard at the helm, “Fallen Kingdom” is filled with dinosaur action and a volcanic eruption and, according to Deseret News reviewer Josh Terry, will leave “Jurassic Park” fans excited for the next movie — which isn’t set to be released until June 2021.

With all the hype and anticipation surrounding the beloved franchise and the new movie, the Utah Symphony wants to take a step back and relive the magic of the original 1993 film, according to a news release. On Sept. 8, 2018, the orchestra will perform John Williams’ classic “Jurassic Park” score while the action-packed dinosaur adventure unfolds on the big screen at USANA Amphitheatre. Tickets are now on sale for $25-$85, with a family four pack available for $100. Visit smithstix.com to purchase tickets.

Universal Pictures Sam Neill, Ariana Richards and Joseph Mazzello in "Jurassic Park" (1993). On Sept. 8, 2018, the Utah Symphony will perform John Williams' classic "Jurassic Park" score while the action-packed adventure unfolds on the big screen at USANA Amphitheatre.

During its 2018-19 season, the Utah Symphony will also perform the following movies live-to-film:

"Ghostbusters," Nov. 2-3

"Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," Nov. 29-Dec. 1

"Casablanca," March 1-2

"Star Wars: A New Hope," May 9, 11 and 13

"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," June 20-22