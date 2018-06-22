SALT LAKE CITY — ABC announced Thursday it will be bringing back the Conner family from the now-canceled "Roseanne" show for a new sitcom that won’t include Roseanne Barr.

ABC made the decision to launch the spinoff after canceling the revived “Roseanne” show earlier this spring because its star, Roseanne Barr, tweeted out racist comments against former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

The spinoff show will have 10 episodes in total.

Barr said in a statement to The Associated Press that she settled to relinquish any money-making opportunities with ABC to save jobs for the cast and crew of "Roseanne."

"I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from 'Roseanne,' she said, adding, "I wish the best for everyone involved."

ABC has yet to explain how the character Roseanne, who serves as the family matriarch, will exit the show. But “a sudden turn of events” is coming.

"After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before," ABC said in a statement.

So, naturally, Twitter shared its thoughts about the reboot. Some expressed belief the show won’t succeed without Barr at the helm, while others praised ABC for letting Barr go.

'Roseanne' was called 'Roseanne' for a reason. No one is tuning in for the Roseanne Barr-less Roseanne Show. 'The Conners' will flop like a beached tuna. — Thomas Pine (@ameripundit) June 22, 2018

They still don’t get it? They do not realize that Roseanne show had 30 million viewers because Roseanne and her support for Trump. https://t.co/4EeS2J95oA — Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) June 22, 2018

I am taking bets on how long it takes @ABCNetwork to cancel the Roseanne reboot reboot. Comment your bet. — Michael Moates (@freedom_moates) June 22, 2018

"Roseanne" without Roseanne? I'm sure that'll work out great. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 22, 2018

ABC's 'Roseanne' spinoff is officially a go — without Roseanne Barr... and probably without viewers.



￼ — Midge (@Midgespeaks) June 22, 2018

Why is ABC so obsessed with resurrecting the Roseanne show? I dont get it. — Bettie Boop (@BettieBoop77) June 22, 2018

Retweet if you will not be watching #Roseanne w/o .@therealroseanne — MAGA MEL 🇺🇸 (@MEL2AUSA) June 22, 2018

ABC orders 10 episodes of 'Roseanne' spinoff — without Roseanne Barr. Absolute flop guaranteed. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 22, 2018

I can’t wait to see how terrible the ratings are for the new Roseanne spinoff that doesn’t include Roseanne. — No Soy Boys Allowed (@krisp__y) June 22, 2018

I have to say, as much as I appreciate the entire staff of the @therealroseanne show, without Roseanne, it's quite pointless to watch. She is the heart of the show, and whereas I wish the others success, I cannot see a spinoff taking off. — Corey Lynn 🇺🇸 (@CoreysDigs) June 22, 2018

“Roseanne” debuted to large fanfare this past spring. The show debuted to 18.1 million viewers, which was “the highest-rated regularly scheduled scripted show of the last few seasons, as well as the highest-rated sitcom in recent memory,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As the Deseret News reported, the show suffered a slight ratings hit, and rumors suggested the show’s second season wouldn’t focus on politics, despite the fact that Barr herself was an open Trump supporter and seemed to be attracting an audience because of her political stance.