PROVO — BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe called it a period of “growth and development” for the Cougar football team right now during BYU Football Media Day on Friday.

It’s that sentiment that helped Holmoe keep a positive attitude without any concrete news to announce during the annual “State of the Program” address to kick off the event.

Tom Holmoe said that nothing has been finalized on extending their contract with ESPN, while formal contract extension talks will begin this year. BYU’s current contract with ESPN as a broadcast partner runs through 2019.

“They are our partner in broadcasting BYU games,” Holmoe said.

Despite the Cougar football team’s 4-9 record last year, he was optimistic about the school’s future with ESPN.

“ESPN has a longer range view of what BYU football is about,” Holmoe said.

https://twitter.com/byutvsports/status/1010188944812617733

There is also no update on BYU’s contract with Notre Dame — the two schools have played just two of the contracted six games against each other, both in South Bend, Indiana.

“Notre Dame always intended to do right by the contract, there are just a lot of changes at Notre Dame right now,” Holmoe said, while specifically mentioning the school’s affiliation with the ACC, a factor that wasn’t in play when the contract was announced in 2010.

The BYU AD, though, again sounded optimistic about the possibility of honoring the remaining contract and getting the two teams playing again.

“What we have working out right now is better than a check,” he said.

Qualities in a QB

BYU passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick outlined three key qualities he is looking for in determining who the starting quarterback will be for BYU, with players like Beau Hoge, Joe Critchlow, Zach Wilson and the rehabbing Tanner Mangum in the running.

Those qualities include: 1. Take care of the ball; 2. Move the football; 3. Score points. He also emphasized that age or experience doesn't matter if the player can accomplish those objectives.

Sitake on NCAA rules

Several new NCAA rules will be in play in the near future, and BYU coach Kalani Sitake was happy with the changes. That includes a redshirt rule that will allow Division I football players to play up to four games in a season without losing a year of eligibility, thus still retaining a redshirt season.

“We could have used some of those guys the last four games last year,” Sitake said, in reference to several players, including returned missionaries, who sat the 2017 season while exercising a redshirt season.

The NCAA also passed a ruling regarding transfers that stipulates athletes no longer have to obtain a “release’ from their scholarship, which in turn led to the possibility of them being allowed to talk only to certain schools and blocked from others. Now, athletes do not have to notify coaches of the school’s athletic department if they want to transfer to another institution.

“The goal is to try and protect players and keep them healthy,” Sitake said. “I think the new transfer rules is the way it should be. We have done that from the beginning.”

A 2018 free agent in bowl season

The Cougars again are a free agent in the 2018 bowl season, with no current affiliation to a bowl. That happened last year as well, though BYU never became eligible for the postseason.

“We’ve got to do what we’re supposed to do, then they’ll do what they’re supposed to do.” Holmoe on ESPN helping BYU find a spot in the bowl field when they are eligible.

New WiFi coming to LaVell Edwards Stadium