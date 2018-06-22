SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 22.

MUST-READ NEWS THIS MORNING:

Utah Jazz draft Grayson Allen

Yes, it happened.

The Utah Jazz decided to draft Duke standout Grayson Allen Thursday night during the NBA draft, according to the Deseret News.

Allen will now team up with his old college rival (and current Jazz star) Donovan Mitchell, the Deseret News reported.

The two became rivals in early 2017 after they tangled on the floor during a game and Mitchell slapped Allen across the face.

Mitchell congratulated Allen for joining the Jazz on Twitter.

“We’re friends, we obviously competed against each other when he was at Louisville and had some great battles,” Allen told Utah media via FaceTime. “So the mutual respect for each other’s game has been there and when I was working out for the draft in California, he came out there so we got to spend some time together so I’m really excited to be joining a team with him.”

Read more.

Mia Love only U.S. House member from Utah to vote against immigration bill

Utah Rep. Mia Love was the only one of Utah’s four U.S. House members to vote against the hardline immigration bill that failed to pass in Congress Thursday, according to the Deseret News.

Love made a plea for the House to fix the upcoming compromise bill before voting on it.

"It hits a sweet spot, allowing us to both follow the rule of law and show compassion to those who seek the freedom and blessings this country has to offer," she said.

Love said Congress should support the bill because of "the practice of separating loving families from their children at the border has been heartbreaking to watch."

Read more.

Josh and Thamy Holt use hope to strength family

Josh and Thamy Holt spent nearly two years locked behind bars in Venezuela.

Now, they’re using the hope that kept them alive to stay healthy and to bring strength to their family, according to the Deseret News.

Josh Holt said his hope briefly faltered, even as he was rescued and brought back to Utah.

"I was super happy. I was thinking, 'OK, now I'm going to see my family' and then at the same time it hit me, 'What am I going to do with my life? What's next?'" Holt said.

Read more.

ABC orders ‘Roseanne’ spinoff

It’s coming back, sort of.

ABC announced Thursday night it will bring a “Roseanne” spinoff show centered around the Conner family this fall, according to The Associated Press.

The spinoff will have 10 episodes.

“Roseanne” star and creator Roseanne Barr will have no creative or financial participation, according to the AP. ABC canceled a revived version of “Roseanne” after the star tweeted out racist comments about a former Obama aide.

Few details are known about the show so far.

"After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before," the network said

Read more.

AROUND THE WEB: