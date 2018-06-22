SALT LAKE CITY — While the Utah Jazz seem to have fallen head over heels for Grayson Allen, his selection at No. 21 seemed to trip up some people.

One of the state's highest-ranking and most vocal Jazz fans, Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, wrote what many fans were thinking leading up to the moment general manager Dennis Lindsey nabbed the Duke guard.

Please don’t take Grayson Allen. Please don’t take Grayson Allen. Please don’t take Grayson Allen. Please don’t take Grayson Allen. Please don’t take Grayson Allen. Please don’t take Grayson Allen. Please don’t take Grayson Allen. Please don’t take Grayson Allen. — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) June 22, 2018

The politician humorously backpedaled after Allen joined the Jazz family.

[And if anyone asks this was a reverse jinx and it TOTALLY WORKED!] https://t.co/bkjRXTRn4n — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) June 22, 2018

Time will only tell if some of Allen's critics — and there are many — will flip flop in such a manner.

The Jazz received about a B- average from various media members who analyzed the draft and posted grades. Here's a look at some of the analysis:

NESN: A

"Although his career at Duke was marred by occasional tomfoolery, Allen has proven to be a knockdown shooter who can create chances on offense, even if his defense needs some work. He seems committed to changing his tune a bit in the NBA while still playing hard, and Utah will be a perfect fit for both sides of that coin."

CBSSports.com: B+

"Offense for a team that needs offense. Allen is a great athlete with a varied skill set. He's a known commodity. He's not an upside pick, but he might have some left even after four years at Duke. He could play with Donovan Mitchell — potentially a lot, if Mitchell slides to point guard long term."

The Bleacher Report: B+

(No analysis.)

The Ringer: B

"The spotlight will be off Allen, who seemed to wilt under scrutiny in four seasons at Duke. His life will be a lot easier in Utah, where he can play off Donovan Mitchell on offense and funnel players to Rudy Gobert on defense. Allen was forced to stretch his game playing next to a parade of freshman PGs in college, and now he will slide into a role as a secondary playmaker with an up-and-coming young team."

Sports Illustrated: B

"Utah was looking for a shooter at this spot to help compliment Donovan Mitchell, and they get one here with Allen, who has deep range, plays hard, and can operate on or off the ball. That’s a pretty clean backcourt fit, and he should be able to settle into the back of the Jazz rotation immediately. It’s a very defensible move and fits a need."

Sporting News: B-

"Utah’s lack of offensive firepower was noticeable during the playoffs, so Allen makes a bit of sense here. The Duke senior is comfortable creating offense both on the ball and off it. He’s a diverse shooter who made 38.0 percent of his college 3-point attempts. Allen has plenty of defensive concerns, but with Rudy Gobert on the backline, those can be erased at the rim. Allen will fit in well here."

Yahoo Sports: C

"The Jazz got SG Grayson Allen at 21 and if illegal tripping were a fantasy category, I’d be psyched. I’m not at all surprised he landed in Utah and it should be a good fit, and he could eventually fill the hole left by Gordon Hayward going to Boston. But he’s still a player who will have a big target on his back in the NBA after his infamous career at Duke. Oh, and Donovan Mitchell plays SG in Utah currently, which doesn’t help Allen, either."

USA Today: C

"One of the best shooters in the entire draft, the Jazz are trying to fill out their roster with gunners alongside last year's draft-night steal Donovan Mitchell. He also helped his case by testing well at the draft combine."

• ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski found a clever way to get around the directive to not tweet out news about the draft picks before they were announced. He used phrases like "locked in on," "enamored with" and "have a laser on" to let his followers know who the team was going to pick.

Woj admitted his favorite rule-side-stepping phrasing involved the Jazz's selection of Allen:

Source: Utah Jazz have no plans to pass on Grayson Allen with the 21st pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

• Speaking of tomfoolery and the Jazz …

😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 21, 2018

• Jazz star Donovan Mitchell welcomed Allen into the family with open arms, but the two have mixed it up before on the court.

The boy gave us 30 that game... man let’s rock G😂😂 https://t.co/FVmXqloVYx — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 22, 2018

WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday, June 22

FIFA World Cup

NHL entry draft

Minors: Bees vs. Tacoma, 7 p.m.

Minors: Owlz vs. Raptors

Baseball: College World Series, at Omaha, Neb.

Saturday, June 23

FIFA World Cup

NHL entry draft

MLS: RSL vs. San Jose, 8 p.m.

NWSL: Utah Royals at Chicago Red Stars, 6 p.m.

Minors: Bees vs. Tacoma, 7 p.m.

Minors: Owlz vs. Idaho Falls

Minors: Raptors vs. Grand Junction

Baseball: College World Series, at Omaha, Neb.

Sunday, June 24

FIFA World Cup

Minors: Bees vs. Tacoma, 1 p.m.

Minors: Owlz vs. Idaho Falls

Minors: Raptors vs. Grand Junction

Baseball: College World Series, at Omaha, Neb.