SALT LAKE CITY — ABC just ordered a show that’s basically the reality TV version of “Lost.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new show, called “Castaways,” will air alongside the hit “Bachelor in Paradise.”

The description of the show calls for 12 individuals to be dropped alone on islets in Indonesia. The episodes will show scenes of them surviving on the islands, along with documentary flashbacks of their lives before they arrived on the show.

So it’s basically “Lost,” but for reality TV.

The show may sound like “Survivor,” but there are a few differences. The show will break up the cast across multiple locations.

“They'll come to find there are others, but they don't know where they are or how many there are. The show also seems to simulate an actual disaster scenario, with contestants left to survive off of washed-up luggage, scattered resources and abandoned structures,” according to THR.

Watch a first look of the show below.

So how do you win? According to Deadline, you must survive long enough to be rescued. Competitors can also ask to quit the show.

Cast members will also be encouraged to find other castaways, who are hidden on surrounding islands.

The show will premiere at 8 p.m. MDT on Aug. 7.