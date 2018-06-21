SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested a man suspected in a shooting earlier this week that left a man critically wounded in Kearns.

The 19-year-old Ty Wayne McBride, of West Valley City, has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated robbery and attempted homicide, Unified police announced Thursday night.

The man who was shot, 23-year-old Devin Stanfill, has been upgraded from critical to serious condition and is improving, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

On Tuesday, Stanfill was shot in his car in a residential area near Thomas W. Bacchus Elementary School after picking up McBride, police said. The two were driving near 5870 S. Copper City Drive (5885 West) when Stanfill was shot in the torso.

Shortly after, a woman — who happened to be a nurse — saw Stanfill alone in his car, in distress, and gave him aid and called 911.

Stanfill briefly spoke with officers on his way to the hospital and gave detectives a description of the man who shot him. Gray said Tuesday the only description detectives had of the alleged gunman was that he was a white man with a bald head and blue eyes who may go by the name "Ty."

Following McBride's arrest Thursday, Gray said prosecutors are charging him with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted homicide, both first-degree felonies.

A possible motive, and details about how investigators connected the shooting to McBride, have not been released.

McBride had a warrant out for his arrest, issued June 1, after he did not show up for a sentencing hearing for charges he previously pleaded guilty to, according to court records. The charges included possession of a dangerous weapon, reduced from a second-degree felony to a third-degree felony, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.