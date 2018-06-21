EVANSTON, Wyo. — Multiple crews are fighting a 50-acre Utah forest fire that began on private property and then spread to national forest land about 30 miles south of Evanston.

Evacuations are underway for the Monviso housing development and forest service campgrounds in the area, according to state fire officials. No containment has been reported for the fire.

The fire started in an area with a few homes and is suspected to be human caused, according to Kathy Jo Pollock, spokeswoman for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. The cause of the fire, now visible from Mirror Lake Highway, is still under investigation.

Four single-engine air tankers, two helicopters, a 20-person hotshot crew were fighting the blaze Thursday night, with another hotshot team on the way, Pollock said.

"I'm sure Summit County's there, we have engines there as far as the Forest Service — it could even be they have Uinta County engines from Wyoming," Pollock said.

She said the fire, which began near the Monviso Trail, was burning through grass, brush and timber.