The Utah Jazz reportedly will punt on their second-round selection in Thursday night's NBA Draft.

Having selected Duke guard Grayson Allen with the 21st overall pick, the Jazz also owned the 52nd pick, and selected Purdue forward Vincent Edwards, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported via Twitter that Utah would be trading Edwards to the Houston Rockets.

Houston will be selecting with the 52nd pick now, choosing Vince Edwards, source tells ESPN. Utah is trading pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

It is not immediately clear what the Jazz will be receiving in return for Edwards.

This story will be updated.