Over the course of his four-year college career at Duke, Grayson Allen became a player who just about everyone had an opinion on thanks to the antics he showed on the court by repeatedly tripping opponents, as well as his play.
As such, Twitter was on fire Thursday night as the Utah Jazz selected the 6-foot-5 guard with the 21st overall pick of the NBA Draft.
It got going long before league commissioner Adam Silver even announced the pick, as it was clear that Allen was going to be available after the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie with the 20th pick.
Then ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted, “Source: Utah Jazz have no plans to pass on Grayson Allen with the 21st pick,” continuing his game of reporting picks without coming right out and saying it, per the agreement he had with his employer, which was televising the draft.
Immediately, folks started strongly sharing how they felt about the pick.
Soon, however, fans started tweeting positive things about Allen
Donovan Mitchell, who infamously smacked Allen during a college game in which his Louisville Cardinals were taking on the Blue Devils, is at the draft in New York City and interrupted Allen’s ESPN interview to give him a hug.
(First the trip, for those unfamiliar)
(And now the hug)
Allen responded to Mitchell soon after.
And just for kicks, we’ll give Utah Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox his own section, as he went from not wanting the Jazz to take Allen to welcoming him to the Beehive State.
And of course there were some jokes about Texas senator and former presidential candidate Ted Cruz, who many have long said Allen looks like.