Over the course of his four-year college career at Duke, Grayson Allen became a player who just about everyone had an opinion on thanks to the antics he showed on the court by repeatedly tripping opponents, as well as his play.

As such, Twitter was on fire Thursday night as the Utah Jazz selected the 6-foot-5 guard with the 21st overall pick of the NBA Draft.

It got going long before league commissioner Adam Silver even announced the pick, as it was clear that Allen was going to be available after the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie with the 20th pick.

Uhhh the possibility of Grayson is real and I'm terrified..... — LJ (@LJoyce11) June 22, 2018

Then ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted, “Source: Utah Jazz have no plans to pass on Grayson Allen with the 21st pick,” continuing his game of reporting picks without coming right out and saying it, per the agreement he had with his employer, which was televising the draft.

Source: Utah Jazz have no plans to pass on Grayson Allen with the 21st pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2018

Immediately, folks started strongly sharing how they felt about the pick.

THIS IS LITERALLY THE WORST DRAFT IN THE HISTORY OF ALL SPORTS DRAFTS FOR ANY TEAM THATS EVER DRAFTED IN A DRAFT.



THE. WORST. — Steve Bartle (@SBartle247) June 22, 2018

Something Grayson Allen will probably hear again at some point in Utah #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/fklu23Aq2q — Old Player Tweets (@OldPlayerTweets) June 22, 2018

Soon, however, fans started tweeting positive things about Allen

Really don’t understand the hate towards Grayson Allen. He will be a great complimentary piece for this squad. SMH @ all the haters. — Ryan (@ryfish65) June 22, 2018

I'm good with this pick. I've seen him play a lot over the last 4 years and he'll be much better as a bench scorer on a good team. Wait till he does a Donovan like dunk, you'll see.



Or I'll be completely wrong. Either way, #TakeNote #GoJazz — Mike (@RxMike12) June 22, 2018

Grayson Allen, the Joe Ingles understudy.



Give me that all day! — Austin Oldham (@AustinOldham33) June 22, 2018

In Donovan and Lindsey we trust, welcome to the Jazz @GraysonJAllen. — LJ (@LJoyce11) June 22, 2018

😣

I trust ... — Cameron Stewart (@camstew) June 22, 2018

Hahaha Grayson Allen and Joe Ingles on the same team is a nightmare for opposing teams who don’t like getting clowned. #TakeNote — Dennis WINdsey (@UtahJazz6Man) June 22, 2018

DONOVAN MITCHELL AND GRAYSON ALLEN IS ALREADY MY FAVORITE DUO IN THE NBA — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 22, 2018

Donovan Mitchell, who infamously smacked Allen during a college game in which his Louisville Cardinals were taking on the Blue Devils, is at the draft in New York City and interrupted Allen’s ESPN interview to give him a hug.

(First the trip, for those unfamiliar)

(And now the hug)

someone get me a better gif stat plz and thx pic.twitter.com/4SIP2mygn7 — mary blanchard (@marydblanchard) June 22, 2018

Allen responded to Mitchell soon after.

And just for kicks, we’ll give Utah Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox his own section, as he went from not wanting the Jazz to take Allen to welcoming him to the Beehive State.

Please don’t take Grayson Allen. Please don’t take Grayson Allen. Please don’t take Grayson Allen. Please don’t take Grayson Allen. Please don’t take Grayson Allen. Please don’t take Grayson Allen. Please don’t take Grayson Allen. Please don’t take Grayson Allen. — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) June 22, 2018

I LOVE GRAYSON ALLEN SO MUCH! THIS IS A GREAT PICK! [ALSO WHERE IS THE DELETE BUTTON] #TakeNote https://t.co/3JMK8GdKSE — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) June 22, 2018

But seriously, welcome to the Jazz family Grayson Allen. You are one of us now and we’ve got your back. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/VsZGm3lhIg — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) June 22, 2018

[And if anyone asks this was a reverse jinx and it TOTALLY WORKED!] https://t.co/bkjRXTRn4n — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) June 22, 2018

And of course there were some jokes about Texas senator and former presidential candidate Ted Cruz, who many have long said Allen looks like.

Live look at Grayson Allen celebrating getting drafted by the Jazz pic.twitter.com/hAY0UGqQbl — Mark (@tole_cover) June 22, 2018

Ted Cruz won the 2016 Utah GOP Caucus and now his son Grayson Allen Cruz is drafted by the Utah Jazz. Utahans love that face. pic.twitter.com/Ky0PAXSwy9 — zblox (@zblox) June 22, 2018