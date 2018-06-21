BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful police are warning residents and seeking information about a man who allegedly exposed himself to two 9-year-old girls Wednesday afternoon.

Bountiful Police Lt. Troy Killian said the investigation is at a "standstill" until officers receive further information to help identify the suspect.

"I've had investigators out all day. We haven't developed any new leads from what we got with the girls yesterday," Killian said.

According to police, the girls were at Oak Hills Elementary School around 5 p.m. Wednesday when an older white man, described as having "short white hair and a scruffy white beard," approached them and exposed himself.

Police say he was wearing black shorts, black shoes and was not wearing a shirt. When the girls first noticed the man, he had his shorts around his ankles.

"The girls attempted to hide from the suspect in a small stand of trees," the department's advisory said, and the man "followed them around the perimeter of the trees blocking their immediate exit."

Police reported the man left the area without touching the girls. Killian said this case does not match anything Bountiful police have recently investigated.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000.