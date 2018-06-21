LOGAN — A Logan man was charged Thursday with rape of a 17-year-old girl. He is also suspected of having sex with the minor on multiple occasions and possessing nude photos of her.

On Wednesday, Miguel Angel Sanchez Rosario, 25, told a Cache County sheriff's deputy that he had sex with the girl at least twice while knowing she was 17. Rosario also showed the deputy two naked photos the minor had sent him, charging documents state.

According to the charges, the girl said she'd had consensual sex with Rosario three times since she met him on Snapchat last summer when she was 16. On June 13, their fourth meeting, she said Rosario forced her to perform sexual acts and raped her in his parked car.

In the police interview, Rosario said the teen told him "no" at least twice, the charges state.

Rosario was charged in 1st District Court on Thursday with one count of rape, a first-degree felony; two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old, a second-degree felony; and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.

Rosario made his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.