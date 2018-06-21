RIVERTON — Venezuelan prison guards took pleasure in taunting Josh Holt about being released.

Several times over the two years he and his wife, Thamy, spent behind bars, officers would tell him to gather his belongings because he was going to be freed.

"I'd get my stuff together and they'd just come by laughing at me," he said Thursday. "They found it funny to see people get so excited and then have that hope taken away."

It was important to maintain hope, Holt says now, but the couple had to learn to control it so that they didn't crash when the promise of freedom was ripped away again.

Thamy and Josh Holt sit on the front porch of their Riverton home on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

By the time he heard on Memorial Day weekend that he and his wife would be released, Holt didn't believe it. Is it really happening this time? Are they going to take it way again? How much longer are they going to torture us like this?

Holt's hope faltered for a moment when their airplane stuttered on the runway, the thought flashing through his mind that Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro had changed his mind about their release. But when the plane rose into the sky and the pilot announced they had reached U.S. airspace, he knew it was real.

"I was super happy. I was thinking, 'OK, now I'm going to see my family' and then at the same time it hit me, 'What am I going to do with my life? What's next?" Holt said.

For Thamy Holt, the future is focused on solidifying her marriage and family, learning English, and sharing the hope that sustained the couple through their long imprisonment.

"We have the tools to be happy, it is up to us to decide whether we use them or not. And that is what we are trying to do now, trying to be happy in spite of the cruelty that we went through. With support, we know we are going to make it," she said.

Since Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman, flew to Caracas to secure the Holts' freedom after months of behind-the-scenes negotiations, the family of four — Josh, Thamy and her daughters from previous relationships — are getting to know each other and their new home.

Josh Holt discusses life after his imprisonment in a Venezuelan jail during an interview at his Riverton home on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

On Thursday morning, Marian, 9, and Nathalia, 7, sat at the kitchen counter at Josh Holt's parents' Riverton home in their pajamas eating muffins for breakfast. Cartoons play on the big screen TV. The kitchen and adjoining living room walls are covered with loving phrases, including, "The best place to be is together" and "Pray big, worry small."

The young parents, both wearing green #justiceforjosh rubber wristbands, tend to the girls until they head downstairs to play, one carrying a white teddy bear and a pink plastic medical kit, the other a Spirograph drawing set.

The family continues to live with Jason and Laurie Holt while they figure out what's next after their unexpected and arduous detour. Josh, 26, and Thamy, 27, are a "little stressed out" because they don't have jobs. Josh Holt has some public speaking invitations from companies and other organizations. The couple is writing a book and looking for a publisher.

Josh Holt said it's "amazing" to finally be together as a family, having Family Home Evening and going to parks, seeing the Salt Lake Temple.

The couple, both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, met online two days after Josh Holt returned home from a Spanish-speaking mission to Washington state in January 2016. They spent night and day for the next 4 ½ months chatting via video, messaging and cellphone. They met for the first time in May of that year in the Dominican Republic, where Thamy Holt recalls a trembling Josh scooping her up into his arms in the airport.

"Thinking about how he had come from the United States to the Dominican Republic to meet, it made me think that yes, I mattered to him, I was important to him. And even now, after everything, these two years, it's the same. I care about him and he cares about me," she said.

Thamy and Josh Holt discuss their courtship during an interview at their Riverton home on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

It was on that trip that Josh Holt proposed outside the church's Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple.

Josh Holt traveled to Thamara "Thamy" Caleño's hometown of Caracas in June to "seal the deal." They were married June 16 and had a honeymoon on Margarita Island in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Venezuela from June 18 to June 26.

Four days later they were in prison.

The Holts were in their mountaintop apartment when police pounded on the door. Thamy opened the door and the police asked her if there were any men in the room. When she told them her husband was there, they entered the apartment, questioned him and left. They returned a half-hour later and took him into custody.

"I was shocked to tell you the truth," Josh Holt said. "I didn't know what was going on."

Thamy Holt recalls running into the street in hopes of seeing where the police were taking her new husband. Back at the apartment, two officers demanded to know, "Where are the gringo's suitcases?"

Thamy and Josh Holt discuss their imprisonment in a Venezuelan jail during an interview at their Riverton home on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

"I went out of the room and five seconds later (they said), 'Boss, we found a grenade!'" she recalled. "They put that grenade there to have a justified cause to arrest him."

Josh Holt suspects a neighbor woman known for "tattle telling" to police to get money alerted them to an American living in the complex. He said he guesses someone high up in the government wanted to hold him.

Venezuelan authorities claimed Holt was keeping guns in the apartment. He said he never touched a gun while in the country. Photos of guns the government posted, which he said were taken in Eagle Mountain, were lifted from his cellphone and Instragram account.

"I'm not a terrorist. I don't work for the CIA," he said Thursday.

Thamy and Josh Holt discuss their imprisonment in a Venezuelan jail during an interview at their Riverton home on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Josh and Thamy Holt were detained and interrogated for hours in the Helicoide — a massive structure in Venezuala once intended to be a mall but later turned into a prison. It was there that Thamy Holt says police separated them and tried to turn her against her husband, slipping incriminating statements into a transcript of her interview and telling her her husband was trying to pin the guns on her.

When officers didn't get the answers they wanted, the couple was locked in separate cells.

On July 4, 2016, Venezuelan authorities hauled him to court. He thought it would be "awesome" to get his freedom on Independence Day. But a stern judge ordered a 45-day investigation. Josh Holt figured he could make it through those 45 days until everything was cleared up.

But days stretched to weeks, and then to months.

Confined to a cell the size of a twin bed, Holt said he spent the first six or seven months reading Ensign magazines, an LDS Church publication, over and over again. He said he became depressed seeing all of the things he couldn't have.

Josh Holt discusses life after his imprisonment in a Venezuelan jail during an interview at his Riverton home on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

His spirits lifted after reading an article by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, then second counselor in the LDS Church First Presidency, about being happy in any circumstance. He chuckles about it now though, recalling: "I remember thinking, 'President Uchtdorf, you come here and sit in this bed.'"

Holt said Venezuelan authorities never tortured him and told him it was because he is American.

"I don't know that it matters. If they're going to violate my human rights, then why does it matter if they torture me at the same time?"

The guards once made him do jumping jacks naked. "They said they were making sure I didn't have anything on me," he said.

They were less reserved as they interrogated Thamy Holt.

On the first day of their arrest, she recalls officers blanketing her head and wrists with wet newspapers, then sparking a Taser nearby. They brought in an electric pencil sharpener and inserted her fingertip into the machine to scare her.

"All of the things they did to me were to persuade me to make a declaration against him," she said.

Meals consisted mostly of rice and plantains or chicken and pasta, which generally was cooked in the morning and then left out all day to be served, meaning it went bad or became infested with cockroaches before it was presented to the prisoners. Josh Holt often came down with food poisoning. That changed about a year into his confinement as the prison allowed his wife to make meals for him in a kitchen unit in her cell, which she shared with 32 other women.

While Holt suffered in isolation, his wife was plagued by sharing a small space with so many other women, crammed two-by-two onto each small mattress and fighting for use of a pair of toilets and showers.

Through the first six months, prison bosses allowed the couple to see each other for a minute each day, just long enough for Thamy Holt to pass her husband some bottles of water for bathing, followed by a quick kiss through the bars and an exchange of "I love you. Be strong. We'll get through this."

Thamy and Josh Holt discuss their imprisonment in a Venezuelan jail during an interview at their Riverton home on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Over time, the couple earned more "privileges." They were granted more time to visit with each other and their families, and bribed some guards for a pair of cellphones so that they could communicate.

"They began realizing what kind of people we were. It got to the point that (the officers) themselves said, 'We know that you are innocent, but we are the last link in the chain, we just receive orders,'" Thamy Holt said.

Josh Holt said he "lost hope a lot." But he said he and his wife were happy when they recognized the blessings in their lives.

"When you're going through a bad situation, open your mind and see those small and tender mercies because they really are there," he said.

Though his anger flares now and again, Holt said he doesn't want it reflected in his relationship with his family or others, "so you have to let it go."

"You really do have to make yourself happy, and it's possible," he said. "At the end, that's what we were finally able to accomplish."

Thamy Holt calls being freed "the greatest blessing I have received in my life."

"God has given us the chance to reclaim our lives. … To be parents, to be close to our girls. We suffered so much in that place because we were kept from them. Now, we are trying to recover the time we lost in the best way we can."