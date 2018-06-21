Wouldn’t J. Edgar Hoover be proud to hear just how the United States deputy attorney, Mr. Rosenstein, handles himself when he does not want to comply with the demands for information from an oversight committee? His way is to suggest that he can have the committee members investigated. For those who don’t know, Mr. Hoover was a director of the FBI who kept files on nearly everyone just so that he could protect and promote his own position in the D.C. area. The FBI grew and became a premier bureau of investigation under his leadership, but the guy was scary. The question on many liberty-loving Americans' minds is how long have such warnings been working for Mr. Rosenstein?

Some would suggest and call it the “deep state,” but personally, I consider it “bureaucrats gone wild.” Nearly each month we hear about a more and more defiant attitude by those who draw a considerable paycheck from the public coffers while insisting that for whatever reason they need not have anyone question their official activities. No wonder changes can’t be made in Washington with people like that holding such positions.

So, Mr. Sessions, have you been investigated by Mr. Rosenstein's FBI?

Jack Scherbel

Ogden