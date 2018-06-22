Our border problems stem from the parents of the children involved. Had they not come illegally to the United States, there would be no problem. As a nation, we cannot sustain the current tidal wave of illegal immigration. Congress and President Trump must create legislation to deport all illegal immigrants, with their children, to their country of origin.

The countries must stand up to solving their own problems and not push them on to us. It may take some changing of the laws that give citizenship status to any child born in the United States.

The laws should state that all children born in the United States be given the citizenship of their parents. Then, all illegal immigrants should be deported to their county of origin. These same rules should be enacted by the Western European countries as well. Illegal immigration must stop.

Halvor Olsen

West Bountiful