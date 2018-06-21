We all know the famous truth stated by Lord Acton that “power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.” This is applicable not only to people with power, but as much or even more to those around them. Absolute power corrupts the leader, but also results in the corruption of those in the leader’s circles and spheres of influence.

This is clearly displayed in our inhumane treatment of children at our Southern border. I see politicians who would likely have been horrified at such a totalitarian action in the past find a way now to justify it. They tell us that these children are not kept in “cages” but merely “pens” or “rooms with chain link walls.”

We are told that “it’s just like summer camp,” or “they are all criminals” when in fact their only real crime for most of them is that their circumstances were such that they were driven to escape death, rape, imprisonment or torture. Indeed, despotic acts do corrupt absolutely.

Stephen Hardy

Acton, Massachusetts