Reading through the comment sections of various articles pretty well captures a snapshot of what public opinion in the state of Utah looks like when it comes to immigration. This is a difficult issue. For the past few months, I have been working with a branch of the Prefecture of Siena, Italy, which focuses entirely on accommodating the needs of asylum seekers. My job, every day, is to work with immigrants who do not understand the legal ramifications of their decision to seek asylum.

I have gotten to know the immigration situation in the European Union fairly well, particularly in Italy. I can tell you that according to government statistics, provided by the Italian Association for Legal Studies on Immigration, Italy had 130,119 asylum applications submitted in the year 2017. Of those, 42,700 were rejected, which means 84,419 were given protected status. Yet, the most important statistic of all is the one that hangs in the balance — pending cases, which numbered 145,906 at the end of 2017.

To achieve protected status in Italy, or in the U.S., means wait time, which requires patience. The operation in Europe can take up to 35 Euro per person, per day. Multiplied by 145,906, that gives you over 5 million Euro — every day. That’s a lot of money for one year — 1.8 billion Euro.

Fortunately, the United States, from what I gather, has a more stable economic situation than Italy and compared to other E.U. member states. Yet, while the U.S. may not be directly comparable to the E.U. when it comes to fiscal stability and economic power, it is no doubt looking to the way the E.U. is handling immigration in order to gauge how to confront its own crisis. So, after taking a look around, what should the U.S. be doing? The answer to this question is simple: respectfully enforcing rule of law.

There are established systems and laws that benefit migrants and protect natives all throughout the world. Refugees, for example, are protected by human rights committees such as the U.N. Human Rights Council, which, by the way, the U.S. has been threatening to pull out of.

These established systems are meant to create order in society and prevent catastrophic repercussions that absolutely can occur when open-gate policies are put in place, but these systems require two things — time and money.

As citizens of the great state of Utah, we should feel an obligation to support the respectful enforcement of the law. That means that we should sustain the ongoing efforts of those who are in power to make an impact on the national immigration issue. Specifically, we should sustain our senators and those representing us in the House of Representatives, all of whom we elected. Further, we should take it upon ourselves to “love our neighbor.” These two principles are fundamental — love and law.

It is absolutely not OK to tear apart law-abiding families, and it is also not OK to break the law. In an act of love, I invite the citizens of Utah to go beyond supporting these our national representatives in their request to “enforce our immigration laws … in a way that is consistent with our values and ordinary human decency” and look for ways to make a positive impact on the neighbors immediately around us. Go mow a lawn, bake some cookies or whip out the green Jell-O. Then remember that small means bring great things.