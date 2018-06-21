Duke's Grayson Allen has long been one of the most polarizing personalities, and now he's a member of the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz selected the 6-foot-5 guard with the 21st overall pick of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native averaged 15.5 points as a senior last season for the Blue Devils — the same team Jazz head coach Quin Snyder played for.

"We got the Duke connection," Allen told ESPN. "I know he's a great coach."

Donovan Mitchell, who is at the draft in Brooklyn, New York, embraced Allen as he was speaking to ESPN after NBA commissioner Nate Silver announced the pick.

This story will be updated.