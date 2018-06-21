SALT LAKE CITY — Burger King has apologized over its own Russian ad that said it would reward women who become impregnated by a World Cup player.

The Guardian reported that Burger King’s Russian division shared an apology on the Russian social media website VK.

The original ad, which first appeared on VK but has since been deleted, offered women food and money, according to Bleacher Report.

Burger King apologized in a statement to USA Today for "the clearly offensive promotion that the team in Russia launched online.

“As soon as it was brought to our attention, we had it removed. It certainly does not reflect our brand or our values and we are taking steps to ensure this type of activity does not happen again."

According to The Guardian, Burger King’s Russian division has a history of "publicity-baiting stunts." Last year, the company poked fun of a teenage rape victim in an online marketing stunt by using a “likeness of Diana Shurygina, who was raped when she was 16 at a house party, as part of a buy one get one free burger offer.”

Singapore’s Burger King division also fell under fire in the past for overly sexual imagery, according to The Guardian.