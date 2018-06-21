Cassie Smith, marketing coordinator for the Davis Education Foundation, reacts as she drives 107.36 mph during the Race for Schools at the Rocky Mountain Raceway in West Valley City on Thursday. During the fundraiser, presented by the Davis Education Foundation and Hughes General Contractors, 80 participants paid $500 for the opportunity to race a minimum of five laps around the track. All money raised will benefit the foundation's Cash for Classrooms and Innovative Grants programs, which allow teachers to create classroom experiences to enhance and enrich student learning.

