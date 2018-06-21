TAYLORSVILLE — Four documented gang members were charged with numerous felonies Thursday for allegedly participating in a home invasion robbery last weekend.

On June 15, four men "armed with long guns," forced their way into a house near 6500 South and 4100 West by breaking out the back window, according to charging documents.

The men confronted two women inside and kept asking about someone whose name they didn't know. One woman was "ripped" out of a closet, sprayed with pepper spray and was hit in the face by a gun, the charges state.

Police investigating the incident found a pistol grip shotgun, a 1911 Taurus pistol, and a pistol grip AK-47 that the men had thrown away while running from the house, the charges state. Detectives also seized the group's vehicle that was parked in front of the house. While serving a search warrant on the vehicle, officers reported finding marijuana in a piece of luggage, and an "AK-style rifle" and ammunition in another backpack.

Responding officers were able to track down one of the men and arrest him prior to Thursday. He told investigators that the four had gone to the house "to get drugs and money," the charges state.

Rodney Jermaine Parker, 29, of West Jordan, who goes by the moniker "Goon"; Anthony Armijo, 28, of Salt Lake City; Jose Roberto Sanchez, 23, of Salt Lake City; and Samuel Martinez, 24, of West Jordan; were charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping, all first-degree felonies.

In addition, they were charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and failing to stop at the command of a law enforcer, a class A misdemeanor.

Police were searching for Sanchez and Parker earlier in the day, but had arrested each of the four suspects by Thursday afternoon, Unified police said.