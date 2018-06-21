SALT LAKE CITY — George McFly was great, but maybe this was the role Crispin Glover was born to play: The “Back to the Future” actor also starred in the 1991 cult classic “Rubin and Ed,” which was filmed in Salt Lake City and other Utah locations. The bizarre film returns to Salt Lake City this weekend for some special screenings.

Here’s a look at that film, and a few other events happening in Salt Lake City this weekend.

Utah Arts Festival

The Utah Arts Festival is upon us once more. The three-day event has just about every arts activity you could possible want. Highlights include performances by the bands Gomez (Thursday) and St. Paul & The Broken Bones (Sunday). June 21-24, noon-11 p.m. daily, 200 E. 400 South, $8-$50 (uaf.org).

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Blues/rock/soul/Americana masterminds Tedeschi Trucks Band returns to Utah for a performance at downtown’s Eccles Theater. The band’s leaders, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, joined musical forces in 2010. (They’ve been married since 2001.) June 22, 8 p.m., 131 S. Main, $35-$65 (385-468-1010, live-at-the-eccles.com).

THE GREATEST: ‘Persepolis’

The Salt Lake Film Society continues its “THE GREATEST” series on outstanding female directors with screenings of “Persepolis.” The 2007 animated film, based on the graphic novel series of the same name, tells author Marjane Satrapi’s striking story of growing up in Iran during the Iranian Revolution. June 22-28, times vary, 111 E. Broadway, prices vary (801-321-0310, saltlakefilmsociety.org).

‘Hindsight’

Ever watched a newly in love couple walking down the street? Sackerson Theater’s newest work, “Hindsight,” brings viewers out of the theater and onto the streets of downtown. Small groups of attendees will follow such a couple as the couple falls in and out of love, all on the streets of Salt Lake City. Be up close, or across the street — the vantage point is up to you. June 21-July 28, multiple shows from 6-10 p.m. nightly, location disclosed via email to attendees, $22-$32 (801-613-0582, sackerson.org).

‘Rubin and Ed’

OK, back to Crispin Glover. The eccentric actor’s role in “Rubin and Ed” — in which he dons long hair, tight bell-bottoms and enormous platform shoes — was first teased in an infamous 1987 “Late Night with David Letterman” appearance. Yes, Glover attempted to karate kick Letterman. No, Letterman was not pleased. He’s a bizarre guy, and “Rubin and Ed” is an equally bizarre film: It all revolves around a guy travelling to Utah to bury his deceased cat. “Rubin and Ed” comes to the Tower Theatre for its “Summer Late Nights” series. Buckle up. June 22-24, 11 p.m. nightly, 876 E. 900 South (801-321-0310, saltlakefilmsociety.org).