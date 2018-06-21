SALT LAKE CITY — Utah brick-and-mortar businesses are celebrating Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling on online sales tax collection, noting a playing field that's been uneven since the dawn of digital commerce can now be made a little more level.

The court's 5-4 decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair overturned a 26-year-old ruling on a dispute involving a mail-order business that forbade states from collecting sales tax on so-called "remote" transactions unless the company had a physical presence in that state.

In 1992, e-commerce was a mere glimmer on the newly minted landscape of the World Wide Web. Last year, online sales exceeded $450 billion and represented almost 9 percent of all retail sales activity, according to a report earlier this year from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Under Thursday's ruling, all states that collect sales tax could opt to begin collecting that tax on retail transactions that their residents and businesses engage in, regardless of the location of the sellers. The court's decision noted that, across the country, uncollected sales tax revenues likely fall in the range of between $8 billion and $33 billion annually.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Jens Nielsen, owner of Pictureline, is photographed at his Salt Lake City store on Thursday, June 21, 2018. The Supreme Court ruled states can compel retailers to collect sales taxes even if they don’t have a physical presence in the state.

Jens Nielsen has been selling camera gear from his Salt Lake store, Pictureline, almost as long as the sales tax carve out for online and out-of-state sales has been in place. He told the Deseret News Thursday he is ecstatic about the ruling.

"It's going to change our business dramatically," Nielsen said. "The playing field has been so uneven for so many years. And this isn't just about fairness in business, it's about overall fairness. Those who have been shopping locally, and paying taxes, have been carrying everybody else."

Nielsen described a scenario that's become common at his 22-year-old business, and it's one that he said has become ubiquitous for retailers who are selling goods from physical locations.

"It's so common there's a term for it," Nielsen said. "Showrooming is when people come in to review and compare products in an actual store, get help from that business' experts, but then go make their purchase online."

Nielsen estimates about 25-35 percent of the 200 or so customers that visit his store each day are researching purchases they'll make online. He said the camera business is particularly vulnerable to showrooming, as "these are small, easy to ship but high-ticket and high-tax items."

He even shared examples of correspondence with customers who sent apologies for making purchases elsewhere after getting help from Nielsen and his staff, citing the hundreds they would save by simply buying from an online outlet that does not collect sales tax.

Local First Utah Executive Director Kristen Lavelett said she was pleased to hear of the court's decision, particularly after watching previous congressional efforts to address the issue stall out.

"I was very happy that the issue was taken up by the Supreme Court because, for years, different groups had tried to get Congress to act, but things had come to a standstill," Lavelett said. "Obviously, with the nature of the internet, this is an issue that needed to be addressed at the federal level."

Lavelett noted that besides putting online and local retailers on a more fair competitive footing, there are additional reasons for shoppers to engage with their local businesses.

"For every $100 you spend at a locally owned business, $55 stays in the community," Lavelett said. "When you make a purchase from an out-of-state online company, that comes down to pennies. It's only the local delivery part of the transaction that contributes anything to the community."

One local business, however, had a somewhat less enthusiastic response to Thursday's ruling.

Midvale-based online retailer Overstock.com was a co-defendant in the case and released a statement from company executive and board member Jonathan Johnson Thursday expressing its hope for a congressional response to offset the high court's decision on behalf of online innovators, though what that may be was unspecified.

“Today the U.S. Supreme Court has reshaped the interstate commerce landscape in a move that could impact small business innovation on the internet, which has been a driving force behind our nation’s economy for the last 15 years,” Johnson said. “The framers of the Constitution intended Congress to regulate interstate commerce by thoughtful legislation. To lessen the potential impact of today’s ruling on internet innovation, Congress can, and should, pass sound legislation allowing states to accomplish their aims while still permitting small internet business to thrive.”

Beside the benefits local businesses say they'll gain from the ruling, Utah tax coffers will, pending the state's decision to take advantage of the decision, be receiving a sizable infusion.

Utah State Tax Commission Chairman John Valentine said his office submitted official notification of the court ruling to the Legislature Thursday, as required by statute. Now, the ball is in the court of Utah lawmakers, but Valentine said the state has already been engaged in bringing online retailers onboard through a concerted voluntary compliance effort.

"We really appreciate the Supreme Court recognizing the reality of internet-based sales in today's world," Valentine said. "We've been working very hard and spent a lot of effort on getting voluntary compliance."

Valentine said he expected new revenues from online retail sales tax collection would likely track close to estimates previously shared by Gov. Gary Herbert of about $200 million a year. The voluntary sign-ups, which include the behemoth of e-commerce, Amazon.com, are already bringing in over half that amount.

Valentine said how to structure and implement the new tax collection duties will be a challenge, but the state had a running start on the process thanks to the e-commerce companies it was already working with. According to Valentine, the state has also engaged with a streamlining system that will make it easier for retailers to collect and remit taxes due.

A spokeswoman for Herbert also characterized the online sales tax ruling as a win for the state in a statement.

“Gov. Herbert has long been a champion of updating our tax system to reflect the reality of the modern retail market. Today’s Supreme Court decision is an important and overdue update to our system. The governor looks forward to working with members of the state Legislature to decide how best to implement this change in the law in a way that is fair to the taxpayer, while respecting both brick and mortar businesses and e-retailers.”

Tax watchdog group Utah Taxpayers Association joined the chorus of praise for the court's ruling, but is hoping state legislators and the governor will opt for a revenue-neutral strategy for the new sales tax stream, reducing overall rates commensurate with the new money.

“We applaud the decision made by the Supreme Court today," said Billy Hesterman, vice president of the Utah Taxpayers Association. "For too long, out-of-state online retailers have had the upper hand over our local, in-state stores. This ruling now levels the playing field and allows the market to pick the winners and not an antiquated tax law.

“We look forward to working with the Legislature in the near future to see that Utah uses the new revenue from this tax change to lower tax burdens across the state for Utah’s families and businesses.”

Derek Miller, president of the Salt Lake Chamber, said the ruling will help Utah's tax base.

"Our state’s sales tax base has been declining over the past several decades, leaving millions in uncollected sales tax from online sales that could go toward essential programs," he said in a prepared statement. "As the voice of Utah’s business community, we now call on our state Legislature to take swift action and pass legislation that allows the state to collect this revenue."