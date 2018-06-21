Two Utah professional golfers qualified for the PGA Championship in August by finishing in the top 20 at the PGA Professional Championship for club pros.

Zach Johnson, an assistant at Davis Park Golf Course and Craig Hocknull, director of instruction at Glenwild Golf Club, finished in a tie for 12th place at 2-over-par 290 in the 72-hole tournament at the Bayonet and Black Horse Golf Course in Seaside, California. They will join Utahn Tony Finau at the PGA, which will be played at the Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Aug. 9-12.

The 35-year-old Johnson grew up in Salt Lake and won the 2013 Utah Open, while Hocknull is originally from Australia.

Another Utah pro, Golf Lab instructor Tommy Sharp, who qualified for the PGA two years ago, just missed qualifying for the second time, finishing at 292, while Riverside CC assistant pro Matt Baird was another stroke back at 293. Still another stroke back at 294 was Delta pro Casey Fowles.

Other Utahns in the tourney who missed the cut were Chris Moody, Jo Summerhays, Steve Schneiter, Milo Lines and Pete Stone. Nebraska pro Ryan Vermeer had the low score of the tournament with a 5-under-par 283 total.