LOGAN — A Utah State University police officer was briefly hospitalized Thursday after he was struck by a car while directing traffic near campus on U.S. 89.

The officer received minor injuries to his lower extremities when the driver of a Honda Pilot struck him while traveling between 10 and 15 mph, said Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce.

"The USU officer was standing in the closed westbound lane when another vehicle that was coming southbound to go eastbound 89 — looks like she might have cut the corner a little bit too close and actually struck the USU officer," Royce said.

He said the officer rolled onto the car's hood for a distance of about 20 feet.

The officer was struck at 1:17 p.m. Thursday while he was helping Logan police direct traffic around 1200 East from a prior crash.

The officer was taken to Logan Regional Hospital and was released a few hours later, according to USU spokesman Eric Warren.

Warren said USU is not releasing the identity of the officer and the specifics of his injuries were not known. No other injuries were reported.

No citations were issued. The incident is under investigation.