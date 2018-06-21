SALT LAKE CITY — First lady Melania Trump’s outfit choice sparked outrage, confusion and shock on Thursday.
The first lady wore a green jacket with the words “I really don’t care. Do u?” printed on the back of it, according to multiple reports and photos, just as she departed to visit the immigrant children held at the U.S.-Mexico border.
President Donald Trump said the jacket "refers to the Fake News Media," he tweeted.
"Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!"
President Trump's response came hours after Twitter reacted to Melania Trump’s jacket.
Melania Trump was on her way to visit the detained children and families at the U.S.-Mexico border. As CNN reported, Melania would be the first Trump family member to visit the border situation since it became a controversial topic.
She visited Thursday morning at McAllen, Texas, where she thanked doctors and medical staff for their work at the border.
"I want to thank you for your hard work, your compassion and your kindness," she said.
East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN in a statement that there wasn’t any hidden meaning behind the jacket.
"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe,” she said.
However, according to CNN, the former model has been pretty particular with her wardrobe choices in the past. For example, when she travels abroad, “she's careful to choose outfits that conspicuously reflect the country she is visiting.”