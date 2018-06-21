SALT LAKE CITY — A new report from Collider says Lucasfilm has put all of its spinoff films on hold for the time being.

Specifically, Lucasfilm has put the “A Star Wars Story” movies on hold and decided to focus on “Star Wars: Episode IX” instead.

Lucasfilm plans to develop an idea for another sequel trilogy after the current one runs out, according to the report.

Sources told Collider the previously rumored Obi-Wan Kenobiand Boba Fett films have been put on hold. It was only last month that it was announced “Logan” filmmaker James Mangold would direct and write the Boba Fett film. There were also brief rumors of a Lando Calrissian-specific spinoff movie.

Lucasfilm told ABC News that there are still "multiple" films in the works for the "Star Wars" franchise that haven't been announced yet.

Lucasfilm called the previous report "inaccurate."

"Lucasfilm is not yet talking publicly about the subject of any unannounced 'Star Wars' films or their expected release dates. Fans will just have to wait and see," according to ABC News.

According to the Collider report, the tough box office battle for “Solo” has changed Lucasfilm's mind about moving forward with any sequels. "Solo" not only received mixed reviews — it currently has a 71 percent critic score and 64 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — but had a bad box office turnaround, grossing only $192.8 million domestically in the first four weeks.

By comparison, “Rogue One” earned $424 million by its fourth week.

As the Deseret News reported, “Solo” is on pace to become the first “Star Wars” film to lose money in its first few weeks in terms of its box office numbers and budget.

Industry experts told The Hollywood Reporter “Solo” would lose between $50 and $80 million. The film had a budget of $250 million (along with high marketing costs) and barely cleared the $400 million hump.

According to Uproxx, the spinoff “Star Wars” films have not gone as smoothly as Lucasfilm hoped. For example, “Rogue One” had a tremendous amount of reshoots and rewrites and “Solo” saw its first two directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, fired during production and replaced by Ron Howard.

“Regardless, we’re hearing that plans to revisit this 'A Star Wars Story' format have been put on hold for the moment. Initially announced as ‘anthology’ movies, the spinoffs got off to a rocky start and haven’t exactly been smooth sailing,” according to Collider.