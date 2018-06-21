HEBER CITY — Get your bait ready. About 38,000 new inhabitants are swimming in Jordanelle Reservoir.

On Thursday, the Division of Wildlife Resources hatchery crew stocked a batch of splake in the reservoir for the benefit of Utah's anglers.

Splake are a sterile hybrid fish breed, created by crossing male brook trout with female lake trout. They get their name from combining the words "speckled," a common descriptor of brook trout, and "lake."

According to Chris Crockett, regional aquatics program manager for the Division of Wildlife Resources, splake are a "beautiful fish."

Introducing them into the reservoir "allows us to be able to easily control their numbers because they're sterile. It gives us a little bit of the best of both worlds of each of those species," he said.

"Sterile fish are important to us, because we're trying to meet so many needs with the anglers and provide a diverse experience. If we stock a sterile fish, it allows us to easily manipulate those numbers, easily make changes," he said.

Fertile fish could overpopulate, Crockett said, and "take over the situation."

"With infertile fish, we can really dial it in and give anglers what they want," he added.

The undertaking started in 2013, when the Division of Wildlife Resources put together a group that included anglers and state park officials to find out what the division could do to improve the experience at the parks and create a "good family fishery," Crockett said.

Other species have already been introduced into Jordanelle, including tiger muskie and kokanee salmon. Thursday was the first time splake found a home in the reservoir.

Now, the splake are between 3 and 4 inches long and "might be a little hard to identify," Crockett said.

However, in a few years, they'll be "catchable" game, growing to between 15 and 17 inches, he said.

And they're not only a pretty fin.

"They make great table fare," Crockett explained. "They're great just simply baking them, wrapping them up in foil with butter and lemon, or a lot of people will fry them and make fish tacos. "

For more information about splake and how to catch them, visit Takemefishing.org.

To purchase a Utah fishing license, visit the Division of Wildlife Resource's wildlife.utah.gov/utah-licenses.

Contributing: Sean Estes