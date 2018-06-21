Last year's NBA draft saw the Utah Jazz move up to select Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell with pick No. 12. What does this year hold for the NBA and Jazz?

Several Pac-12 stars will be in the mix during tonight's first round, including Arizona's Deandre Ayton, who is expected to be picked No. 1 by the Phoenix Suns. Mike Sorensen's mock draftis a good place to get a sense of how the draft could unfold.

Utah Jazz have pick No. 21 in the first round and pick No. 52 in the second round. The first round begins at 5 p.m. on ESPN and NBATV. Follow along with us: